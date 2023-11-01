Update 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12591804 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy

For uploaded images, a small file with parameters and image previews is now created, this will increase the speed of switching between slots. An additional button press is required to load basic data.

For already uploaded images, a file with parameters will be created the first time you select a slot.

In the advanced settings, a parameter has been added that allows you to swap the behavior of the program when you press Ctrl+Arrows and Arrows. Now you can move the work area to the entire width and height of the area without holding down Ctrl.

You need to add a field to the config.json file (an example is in the config_default.json file)