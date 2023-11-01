 Skip to content

Cavalry Girls update for 1 November 2023

Small updates（v0.5.1160）

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the night battle strategy panel to night vision effect
Night combat brightness is no longer pure black
Added models of spray weapons
Added accessories for spray weapons
Enhanced ray weapons
Added relevant modules for ray weapons
Added element module synthesis for melee/ray weapons
Combat units can now use melee weapons and missiles
Overall Bonus can be freely added or subtracted
Fixed issue where the interface did not refresh after clicking on the Request cancellation

