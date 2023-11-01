 Skip to content

The Fabulous Fear Machine update for 1 November 2023

Patch 1.0.28

Patch 1.0.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been continuing to work on the game in order to make it even more enjoyable, and we've implemented a list of fixes and improvements in the last update:

  • There is no missing text in any language now.
  • We have enhanced the CONTINUE button, which sometimes worked in unexpected ways.
  • We changed the encoding of the cutscenes, so now they should work smoothly on every version of the Steam Deck (external mouse and keyboard are recommended!).
  • A new "Legends viewer" feature has been added to the Album.
  • Small bugs were fixed

Thank you very much for your support. We hope you're enjoying The Fabulous Fear Machine as much as we enjoyed creating it!

