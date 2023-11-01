Patch 1.0.28

We've been continuing to work on the game in order to make it even more enjoyable, and we've implemented a list of fixes and improvements in the last update:

There is no missing text in any language now.

We have enhanced the CONTINUE button, which sometimes worked in unexpected ways.

We changed the encoding of the cutscenes, so now they should work smoothly on every version of the Steam Deck (external mouse and keyboard are recommended!).

A new "Legends viewer" feature has been added to the Album.

Small bugs were fixed

Thank you very much for your support. We hope you're enjoying The Fabulous Fear Machine as much as we enjoyed creating it!