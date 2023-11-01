Level Editor Beta - Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our very own Rollin'Barrel has been working on a Level Editor and the first Beta is out now!

Make your own Level packs!

your own Level packs! Upload them to Steam Workshop

them to Steam Workshop Play each other's Levels!

Keep in mind that the Level Editor is still in it's early phases and we're doing this Beta to get more info on crashes and bugs!

Acess the Level Editor Beta

Right click Mosa Lina in your Library

Select "Properties"

Select "Betas"

Select "Level Editor Beta"

The game should now update, downloading the version that has all the new functionalities. If you want to get back to the base version, just select it in the "Betas" Menu.

Please keep in mind that the Level Editor Beta will lag behind the latest updates to the normal game.

Download User Generated Levels

Go to the "Workshop" tab on the steampage of Mosa Lina.

Select a Level Pack (you can find them under "items")

Subscribe to the Level Pack

This will then update your game again.

Access User Generated Levels

start the game and enter any level

press "m" or "~" on your keyboard

the Level Editor Menu will now open!

There you can add / remove level packs from the game!

You can also remove all of my levels, to create a truly custom experience!

Toni has already made some really devious & extremely creative levels, check them out :))

Using the Level Editor Beta

For now, the Editor is not very polished, so navigating it will require some trial and error.

The Level editor currently works in "packs".

One Pack contains 9 levels and can be exported to Steam workshop by pressing the little Arrow symbol in the bottom left corner of the screen.

press "m" or "~" to switch between editing and testing mode

ctrl+y, ctrl+shift+z, etc all work as expected

Click on the little circles on the top of the screen to switch to editing another Level

Right click objects that have a pin to access the object's pin menu

Right click empty space to add stuff

Ctrl + drag stuff to fast copy

Shift + click to add/remove objects from selection

Add to selection w/ Shift + mass selection

Remove from selection w/ Ctrl + Shift + mass selection

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V (works across both levels and level packs)

Drag the rotaty thing to rotate things

It's a bit of a learning curve, but you're smart, you'll figure it out :)

Once you have pushed your Level Pack to the Workshop, everyone else who uses the Beta can add it to their game!

Closing Statement

I want to once again thank Rollin'Barrel for all the work he put into this! We're going to keep working on the Editor to improve it over the next months! If you have suggestions / Bug reports, drop by the Discord

After having gotten really used to playing my own levels for the last 7 months, it's going to be really cool for me to play all your levels :)))

Cheers,

Josh