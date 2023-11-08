Features
• Story Arc removed and new players will now go straight into Patrol from the hangar.
Quality of Life
• Random encounters should spawn earlier and more frequently when in Patrol.
• Random encounters should no longer linger in your missions list.
• Enemy mechs now have clearer colors indicating their aligned factions.
• Keyboard schematic added to the settings page.
• Enemy attacks now do more damage to increase challenge factor for encounters.
• Radio missions stay on the screen longer to give pilots more time to evaluate them.
• Resnode resource drops in Zone B have been rebalanced.
Graphics
• Flash effect for Gieren muzzle has been reduced to avoid excessive strobing.
• Draw distance rendering adjusted to avoid distant objects popping up.
• Frame rate should no longer drop when taking hull damage from explosions.
• Mech legs now rotate closer to the speed of the upper torso.
• Adjustments made to intensity of lights emitting from mechs.
UI/Text
• Missions in the Mechpad now have clearer designs to indicate their status.
• Various typos and missing text strings have been corrected in the menu and dialogue pop ups.
• Ammo bars will turn opaque when the mech is sprinting to indicate weapons cannot be fired.
Bug Fixes
• Collected items should now display correctly upon completion of a Patrol.
• Location names should no longer pop up excessively after crossing into them.
• Random encounters should no longer occur whilst a mission is in progress.
HAWKEN REBORN update for 8 November 2023
Patch Notes 0.2.1.0
Features
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update