Patch Notes 0.2.1.0

Features

• Story Arc removed and new players will now go straight into Patrol from the hangar.

Quality of Life

• Random encounters should spawn earlier and more frequently when in Patrol.

• Random encounters should no longer linger in your missions list.

• Enemy mechs now have clearer colors indicating their aligned factions.

• Keyboard schematic added to the settings page.

• Enemy attacks now do more damage to increase challenge factor for encounters.

• Radio missions stay on the screen longer to give pilots more time to evaluate them.

• Resnode resource drops in Zone B have been rebalanced.

Graphics

• Flash effect for Gieren muzzle has been reduced to avoid excessive strobing.

• Draw distance rendering adjusted to avoid distant objects popping up.

• Frame rate should no longer drop when taking hull damage from explosions.

• Mech legs now rotate closer to the speed of the upper torso.

• Adjustments made to intensity of lights emitting from mechs.

UI/Text

• Missions in the Mechpad now have clearer designs to indicate their status.

• Various typos and missing text strings have been corrected in the menu and dialogue pop ups.

• Ammo bars will turn opaque when the mech is sprinting to indicate weapons cannot be fired.

Bug Fixes

• Collected items should now display correctly upon completion of a Patrol.

• Location names should no longer pop up excessively after crossing into them.

• Random encounters should no longer occur whilst a mission is in progress.