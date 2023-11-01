Under the Hood V.5 Patch

Hello mechanics! Thank you so very much for buying the game and supporting us on our launch of Under the Hood! Its been wild seeing this game leave the gate and Im so damn excited you all get to play it!

We have a minor patch that is going into the game that will be fixing a small glitch we found involving the Lock n Lewd content.

-Moving of Dust Bunnies

-Adding new Frankie Art

The new Frankie art is a celebration of the launch of the game and felt it needed to be in the games files. So we hope you enjoy this added bonus as we got Under the Hood to fix a few things.

We will be updating you with some of the cheats and tips later as the weeks go by. Until then, enjoy and have an amazing start to November! Thank you for playing!

