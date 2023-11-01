 Skip to content

No One Survived update for 1 November 2023

0.0.6.2 Update Description

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New:

  • Merchants turn on lights at night

  • Added many items to the new map to randomly generate points

  • For non permanent death mode, adding a death penalty may randomly reduce one skill's experience

  • Death and exiting the game will not make the zombie tide disappear

  • After the resurrection of death, it is no longer in a state of full resurrection

  • Updated translation

  • The prices of merchants have become higher

  • Reduced the value of bullets

Optimization:

  • Turn off the transition of tree LOD switching, which will solve the problem of sudden disappearance of trees

  • Optimize the construction of outdoor stairs

  • Optimizing Tree Falling Physics

  • AI navigation path optimization for better performance savings

Bug fix:

  • Fix dedicated servers not generating zombies

  • Repair construction hammer unable to identify underwater buildings

  • Repairing planting boxes that cannot be planted with plants

  • Fix bacon rack meat not displaying

  • Fix a zombie slide

  • Fix the first time the client loads the tree out of sync

  • Fixed a red skin color issue during the character creation phase

  • Repairing animals attacking vehicles without causing any damage

  • Fix that the shoulder light display model will not be removed during death

  • Repairing the inability of farmed animals to grow

Changed files in this update

