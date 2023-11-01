0.0.6.2 Update Description

New:
-
Merchants turn on lights at night
-
Added many items to the new map to randomly generate points
-
For non permanent death mode, adding a death penalty may randomly reduce one skill's experience
-
Death and exiting the game will not make the zombie tide disappear
-
After the resurrection of death, it is no longer in a state of full resurrection
-
Updated translation
-
The prices of merchants have become higher
-
Reduced the value of bullets
Optimization:
-
Turn off the transition of tree LOD switching, which will solve the problem of sudden disappearance of trees
-
Optimize the construction of outdoor stairs
-
Optimizing Tree Falling Physics
-
AI navigation path optimization for better performance savings
Bug fix:
-
Fix dedicated servers not generating zombies
-
Repair construction hammer unable to identify underwater buildings
-
Repairing planting boxes that cannot be planted with plants
-
Fix bacon rack meat not displaying
-
Fix a zombie slide
-
Fix the first time the client loads the tree out of sync
-
Fixed a red skin color issue during the character creation phase
-
Repairing animals attacking vehicles without causing any damage
-
Fix that the shoulder light display model will not be removed during death
-
Repairing the inability of farmed animals to grow
Changed files in this update