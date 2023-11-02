 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercenaries of the Kingdom update for 2 November 2023

Update: Early Access 2.7! INCREASING SKILLS!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12591517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.7:

  • Finally, mercenaries will now be able to increase their skills!
    When a mercenary uses a weapon, such as a sword, his sword skill will increase over time, regardless of the number of attacks he makes.
    For now, it is not possible to exceed 100% of the value.
    The health skill increases for all mercenaries equally, without having to do anything.
    The speed skill cannot be increased.

  • As you asked me, now each object shows the name of its category, so it is possible to immediately understand whether, for example, a sword is two-handed or not.
    This is especially useful with the new skill system.

  • Now, it is no longer possible to place mercenaries too close together in formation.
    Formations are becoming increasingly important in gameplay.

  • I added 4 new books.
    In practice, they are the "Supreme" version of the existing ones and are gray.

  • Defense books now increase all armor types; this is very useful.

  • Fixed a bug related to the defense book.

  • Increased the size of the skill and item info window.

Have a nice day, and see you next update! :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2375731 Depot 2375731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link