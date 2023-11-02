Update: Early Access 2.7! INCREASING SKILLS!!!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

Finally, mercenaries will now be able to increase their skills!

When a mercenary uses a weapon, such as a sword, his sword skill will increase over time, regardless of the number of attacks he makes.

For now, it is not possible to exceed 100% of the value.

The health skill increases for all mercenaries equally, without having to do anything.

The speed skill cannot be increased.

As you asked me, now each object shows the name of its category, so it is possible to immediately understand whether, for example, a sword is two-handed or not.

This is especially useful with the new skill system.

Now, it is no longer possible to place mercenaries too close together in formation.

Formations are becoming increasingly important in gameplay.

I added 4 new books.

In practice, they are the "Supreme" version of the existing ones and are gray.

Defense books now increase all armor types; this is very useful.

Fixed a bug related to the defense book.