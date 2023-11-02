Update: Early Access 2.7! INCREASING SKILLS!!!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!
CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.7:
-
Finally, mercenaries will now be able to increase their skills!
When a mercenary uses a weapon, such as a sword, his sword skill will increase over time, regardless of the number of attacks he makes.
For now, it is not possible to exceed 100% of the value.
The health skill increases for all mercenaries equally, without having to do anything.
The speed skill cannot be increased.
-
As you asked me, now each object shows the name of its category, so it is possible to immediately understand whether, for example, a sword is two-handed or not.
This is especially useful with the new skill system.
-
Now, it is no longer possible to place mercenaries too close together in formation.
Formations are becoming increasingly important in gameplay.
-
I added 4 new books.
In practice, they are the "Supreme" version of the existing ones and are gray.
-
Defense books now increase all armor types; this is very useful.
-
Fixed a bug related to the defense book.
-
Increased the size of the skill and item info window.
Have a nice day, and see you next update! :)
