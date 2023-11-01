 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home : Online update for 1 November 2023

Weekly Maintenance Announcement | PATCH 1.0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

Welcome to Season 2!
The team will have scheduled weekly server maintenance on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, starting from 10:00 AM (GMT+7) onwards. The team will inform you once the server is ready to reopen after the update is complete. This is to ensure the security of player IDs. We kindly ask all players to exit the game during that period.

For players who has the 'Vow' status, on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, the system will automatically grant an additional 300 'Vow' points. Players must log in to claim the Greedy pot within 23:59 (GMT+7).

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

