Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 November 2023

Patch 0.704

Patch 0.704

Build 12591307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the swordmaster class would appear twice
  • Added sockets for "Staff of Nature"
  • Fixed an issue where tundra maps would generate too many obstacles
  • Fixed some typos
  • Ice tiles should no longer push a unit into an occupied tile
  • Added missing artwork for the witch class

Changed files in this update

