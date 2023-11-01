- Fixed an issue where the swordmaster class would appear twice
- Added sockets for "Staff of Nature"
- Fixed an issue where tundra maps would generate too many obstacles
- Fixed some typos
- Ice tiles should no longer push a unit into an occupied tile
- Added missing artwork for the witch class
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 November 2023
Patch 0.704
Patchnotes via Steam Community
