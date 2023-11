Changelog:

Fixed sideways fall bug in wheelies

Worked on balance management in wheelies (wheelie assist OFF)

Fixed "no sounds" on multyplayer mode

Improved engine - The engine response is more sensitive now

We are continuously working on improving wheelies without affecting the overall flow of the ride. Since we need a lot of feedback to work on it we thought we'd send this build, in the meantime we'll continue development.

THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE!