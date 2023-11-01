Heyhooo!
Hotfix time! The missing hints needed to complete the Dungeon Maestro II puzzles should be visible now - thank you, ecchikity, for your bug report! <3
Have fun and stay funky,
Dez
Smutty Scrolls update for 1 November 2023
Hotfix Dungeon Maestro II (0.77)
