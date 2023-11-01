 Skip to content

Smutty Scrolls update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix Dungeon Maestro II (0.77)

Build 12591152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyhooo!
Hotfix time! The missing hints needed to complete the Dungeon Maestro II puzzles should be visible now - thank you, ecchikity, for your bug report! <3
Have fun and stay funky,
Dez

