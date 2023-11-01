Speedrun Competition w/ Prizes!

Speedrun Shoothouse Competition

We are holding a Speedrun competition for the Live Fire portion of our Shoothouse from November 1st to November 8th.

The top 10 Speedrun scores will get a special badge in game while the top 3 Speedrun scores will get a special banner in game! All you have to do is join our discord and make sure to submit your results after each Live Fire run in the Shoothouse. The shoothouse AI positions have been updated so... good luck!

Times are updated live in our Speedrun Leaderboard in Discord!

Patch + Play Session

We JUST released another patch updating adding new functionality to AI, adjustments, and fixes. You can read more about the patch notes here.

Also!

We will be having another play session this Saturday at 12 PM PDT. This play session will be community driven so be sure to drop by discord and join in!