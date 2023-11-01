- Increase Max level of barbershop
- Max level of Town Hall increased
- Town Hall income per level increment decreased
- Increase the max player level
- Bug fixes and game optimization
More details here: https://board.moonmana.com/viewtopic.php?f=86&t=32521&p=166264#p166264
Pirates of Everseas update for 1 November 2023
Changelog 3.4.2.0
