Escape Stories: Virtual Reality update for 1 November 2023

Bug Fix 1.001

Last edited by Wendy

A bug existed in the candle cart puzzle in Nightmare Asylum making the door "open" by default. We fixed that bug and now players are required to solve the puzzle to open the door.

