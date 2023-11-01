A bug existed in the candle cart puzzle in Nightmare Asylum making the door "open" by default. We fixed that bug and now players are required to solve the puzzle to open the door.
Escape Stories: Virtual Reality update for 1 November 2023
Bug Fix 1.001
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435361 Depot 2435361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update