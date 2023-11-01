 Skip to content

GameZero update for 1 November 2023

new malbers elemental dragon

GameZero update for 1 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

also added a bunch of monsters to the ice cavern and volcano to go fight. desert has some scorpions and durahan models you can fight too. thinking about adding skeletons and ghosts to the forbidden city. took out halloween models til next year!

