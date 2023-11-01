also added a bunch of monsters to the ice cavern and volcano to go fight. desert has some scorpions and durahan models you can fight too. thinking about adding skeletons and ghosts to the forbidden city. took out halloween models til next year!
GameZero update for 1 November 2023
new malbers elemental dragon
