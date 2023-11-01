 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simply Moose update for 1 November 2023

Update V3.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12590915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Editor view is drawn in constant size resolution then scaled to viewport
  • Moose is dropping multiple puffballs by keeping button pressed - no need to press it multiple times

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2533261 Depot 2533261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link