Viveport Video update for 1 November 2023

Viveport Video 4.4.4 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12590864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
• Improved resize and reposition feature.
• Improved render quality of 180˚ and 360˚ panoramic videos.
• Improved video streaming for online links.
• Now supports 360˚ audio.
• Added Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
• Bug fixes.

