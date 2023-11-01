Viveport Video 4.4.4 Released

What's new:
• Improved resize and reposition feature.
• Improved render quality of 180˚ and 360˚ panoramic videos.
• Improved video streaming for online links.
• Now supports 360˚ audio.
• Added Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
• Bug fixes.
