- New challenge map: Mysterious Canyon
- Added new magic weapon, which can be worn in other columns of the character attribute panel
- Modify the entry conditions for some challenge tasks
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 1 November 2023
V1.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update