 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 1 November 2023

V1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12590810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New challenge map: Mysterious Canyon
  2. Added new magic weapon, which can be worn in other columns of the character attribute panel
  3. Modify the entry conditions for some challenge tasks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link