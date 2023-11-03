Hotfix 1.4.2 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12590803 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay

The high level reward gear, the Tief Tauch, and Camaron reels have been updated to perform to the desired specification.

We've updated the Diamond fish spawn rate in the Spain Reserve to be more in line with GRR and Norway.

Visual

We’ve fixed an issue with certain assets not loading properly after using the fast travel option in Spain.

Dev Team’s Note: Fast travelling across Spain was causing random assets such as watch towers, characters, or vegetation to fail loading in some instances. This problem has now been fixed which should also resolve some stability-related issues.

Progression

Players will now be correctly rewarded with XP for picking up collectible items in Spain.

UI

The News Feed got a refresh to feature the latest content added to the game.

_Haven't gotten your fins on Aguas Claras? Check out our latest Dev Diary to learn more!

Loving the Spain Reserve DLC? Give us a review!

_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288430/Call_of_the_Wild_The_Angler__Spain_Reserve/

Having issues? We’re here to help! Head to our Support Portal to submit a report.