Share · View all patches · Build 12590716 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 18:13:27 UTC by Wendy

We've added:

New environments to explore.

Tons of enemies to battle.

A brand new Champion to collect.

Loads of weapons and upgrades.

Updated and improved graphics and art.

Plus, we've had an overhaul of UI and vastly increased quest rewards!

So dive in and drop us a review to let us know what else you'd like to see.