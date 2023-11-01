 Skip to content

The Front update for 1 November 2023

The Front temporary maintenance notice (11/1/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12590598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We plan to schedule temporary maintenance work on November 1, between 10:00-11:00 UTC. If we cannot complete the maintenance content within the estimated time, the server opening time will be postponed, thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2285151 Depot 2285151
  • Loading history…
