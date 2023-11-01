Although they liked the safe transit through the desktops, they found a shorter route to their goal.
And some important notice. Cause modifier fix from yesterday some pets might be broken, automatic recovery not works for all, so most easy way to fix is recreate some not appearing pets from templates.
Desktop Pet Project update for 1 November 2023
Bats stopped using desktops.
Although they liked the safe transit through the desktops, they found a shorter route to their goal.
