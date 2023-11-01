- Blorks is now 64-bit for shorter loading times
- Implemented bug fixes and visual improvements
- You can now drop mines using right mouse button
- A heat-meter tells you your temperature-level
Blorks: The Quest for Magnesium update for 1 November 2023
Version 1.1 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
