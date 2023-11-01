 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blorks: The Quest for Magnesium update for 1 November 2023

Version 1.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 12590406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blorks is now 64-bit for shorter loading times
  • Implemented bug fixes and visual improvements
  • You can now drop mines using right mouse button
  • A heat-meter tells you your temperature-level

Changed files in this update

Blorks: The Quest for Magnesium Content Depot 1363731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link