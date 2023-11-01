 Skip to content

The Many Deaths of Lily Kosen update for 1 November 2023

Small Update

  • Fixed an issue where an achievement occasionally wouldn't be granted. If you think you should have previously unlocked a certain achievement, start a new game and it should unlock automatically!

