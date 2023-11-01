 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.8c

Share · View all patches · Build 12590261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
⚖️Balancing:
  • Increased condition damage stacks decay per tick to prevent abnormal high condition damage stacking to -60% (was -30%)
🔧Fixes:
  • Fixed additional projectiles and weapon stats not being applied directly on weapon pickup
  • Fixed gap lines in ground tiles especially visible on the beach map
  • Fixed range constructs enemy targeting issue.
  • Fixed bloodstained chest counting defeated enemies wrong
  • Fixed very long skill tree connections on skill tree expand

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646792 Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link