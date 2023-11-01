Hotfix 0.9.0.8c

⚖️Balancing:
- Increased condition damage stacks decay per tick to prevent abnormal high condition damage stacking to -60% (was -30%)
🔧Fixes:
- Fixed additional projectiles and weapon stats not being applied directly on weapon pickup
- Fixed gap lines in ground tiles especially visible on the beach map
- Fixed range constructs enemy targeting issue.
- Fixed bloodstained chest counting defeated enemies wrong
- Fixed very long skill tree connections on skill tree expand
