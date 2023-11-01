Patch 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12590195 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This patch introduces new governmental perks like the tech proficiency and new governmental programs.

The tech proficiency perk grants the player 50% less tech points requirement for the specified tech tree.

It also provides 20% better power efficiency for that tree's weapons, requiring less power to fire their salvo.

There is also 4 new governmental programs 1 for each axis of the spectrum graph, each unlocks powerful bonuses for your colonies but be aware they may also bring negative consequences.

Fixed an issue with the import/export capacity double dipping into freight amount.