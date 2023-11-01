 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Sovereigns update for 1 November 2023

Patch 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12590195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch introduces new governmental perks like the tech proficiency and new governmental programs.

The tech proficiency perk grants the player 50% less tech points requirement for the specified tech tree.

It also provides 20% better power efficiency for that tree's weapons, requiring less power to fire their salvo.

There is also 4 new governmental programs 1 for each axis of the spectrum graph, each unlocks powerful bonuses for your colonies but be aware they may also bring negative consequences.

Fixed an issue with the import/export capacity double dipping into freight amount.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211841 Depot 2211841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link