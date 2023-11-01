Patch 1.7.0

This patch introduces new governmental perks like the tech proficiency and new governmental programs.
The tech proficiency perk grants the player 50% less tech points requirement for the specified tech tree.
It also provides 20% better power efficiency for that tree's weapons, requiring less power to fire their salvo.
There is also 4 new governmental programs 1 for each axis of the spectrum graph, each unlocks powerful bonuses for your colonies but be aware they may also bring negative consequences.
Fixed an issue with the import/export capacity double dipping into freight amount.
