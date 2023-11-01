Yog-Sothoth's Yard Patch Note V1.0.6

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of Yog-Sothoth's Yard！The update includes：

1 Fixed the issue that the Oracle effect of "Immersion Aroma" is wrong after Load.

2 Fixed the issue that the storyline didn't play when the NPC task was completed.

3 Completely removed the Soul Stone from Hoshino's shop.

4 Fixed some text errors in the game UI and game script.

This update aims to smooth out issues found after launch and refine the gameplay experience. Thank you for playing Yog-Sothoth's Yard and providing feedback! Please let us know if any other problems occur. We welcome your feedback by filling out the form at Feedback Link.

Yog-Sothoth's Yard Team