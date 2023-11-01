Ver. 1.10.0 Added the ability to forecast earnings for the next turn when the ta

On the Change Tax Rate screen, in the earnings report that appears in the lower left corner when the tax rate is changed,

(+) column now shows the projected increase or decrease in tax revenues when the tax rate is changed.

When tax revenue is changed,

Crop: +300 (+30G)

then the tax revenue of the crop for the next turn is expected to be +330G.

The value is not a fixed value, so it may not be as expected due to disasters and other reasons.

When moving a territory, if no units were in the territory, the move command could not be used and units could not be called in from a friendly territory.

The move command can now be used even when there is no unit in the territory.

However, the move command cannot be used when there are no units and the player has only one territory.