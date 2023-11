Update to V0.5.1: Content and Class Balance

-Significant balance changes to most classes!

-6 new Perks, 3 new Cubes, 1 new golden Perk, 3 new Curse Perks, 3 new Consumables

-1 new Event with unique map

-Spell replace while time is paused

-At lvl 21 upgrades of perks can be seen in perks

-Various smaller balance changes and IMPORTANT fixes

Full Patchnotes as always in game.