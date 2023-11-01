Update 0.9.0.1

The first update with fixes in a very long time, hooray!

It was very challenging to develop when the project was in a semi-dismantled state, and actual update was very far away in the future. Now, with the possibility to release any improvements soon after implementation, everything is going much better.

We have also decided to introduce a new version numbering system to better reflect the content. Previously, the system was in the form of a range from 0 to 1, but now it consists of three numbers to represent major, medium, and minor updates, with an initial digit of 0 that will change to 1 upon full release from early access.

CHANGE LOG

Improvements

Added a tooltip when hovering cursor over a planetary system to indicate its level of danger, so that the number under the name is understood.

Added a tooltip for deconstructing a module on X key.

Improved text at various stages of tutorial, now explaining about module rotation, module deconstruction on X key, and blueprint removal.

Added a description that the radar is a decorative module.

Added a confirmation window when closing the tutorial.

In orbital mode, asteroids are now only present in the main asteroid belt and those that randomly flew throughout the location have been removed, as they interfered too much with flying.

Fixes