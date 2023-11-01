- Modified to go directly to the settings menu when starting for the first time
- Fixed gamma initial value when starting for the first time
Axiom of Maria update for 1 November 2023
0.24.231101 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
