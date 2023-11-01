 Skip to content

WORLDS AT WAR (Monitor & VR) update for 1 November 2023

Helicopter now has animated controls

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The controls in the helicopter cockpit animate with user input. Close and re-open Steam if your game is not updated to 0.99f or later version. Enjoy!

