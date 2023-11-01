V1.0.46 Update Some new content

New

Optimized artifact collection feature: Simply click on the artifact icon in the list to directly collect the artifact.

Streamlined operation for rerolling attributes: Right-click with the mouse to randomly reroll the attributes.

Added a new attribute called "Gallop", which increases movement speed after dashing.

Added a new attribute called "Stimulant", which provides an additional critical hit multiplier after using ultimate abilities.

New artifact Stimulant Drug.

Added a new event called "Doomsday Volcano".



Adjustment

Adjusted the UI for the artifact shop and skill shop.

Optimized the UI for displaying character attributes.

The affix of Fire Synergy change from Pierce to Fire God Wrath.

Adjusted the attribute of "Lightning Boots" to "Gallop", which now increases movement speed after dash.

Modified the attribute of "Fire Amulet" so that it provides a damage boost to ultimate abilities instead of experience gain.

Adjusted the initial and enhanced attributes of "Blade of Inferno".

Made attribute adjustments to "Pharmacy's Bow".

Modified the attribute of "Wooden Doll" so that it provides a damage boost to ultimate abilities instead of global damage increase.

Adjusted the attribute of "Vampire Fangs" to include a damage boost to ultimate abilities and a global damage reduction.

Modified the attribute of "Toxic Tyrant's Fangs" so that it provides a damage boost to ultimate abilities instead of experience gain.

Made numerical adjustments to other artifacts.

Bugfix

-fix some localization error of English

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "