Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Temporary Server Maintenance will take place on 8/31.

For more information, please refer to the following.

11/1 Temporary Server Maintenance Notice

Maintenance Time

November 1, 2023 00:00 ~ 00:00 (KST, UTC+9)

*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

November 1, 2023 00:00 (KST, UTC+9) ~

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance. Ongoing games will end during maintenance.

Maintenance Details

Issue where a hero who took damage from “Morigesh”’s “Bug Bomb (Q-Skill)” and died, continued to take damage even after respawning until the end of the match will be fixed. Issue where the game crashes when playing the tutorial at times will be fixed. Issue where Phase’s “Super Explosion (R-Skill)” damage is applied differently from the displayed value will be fixed.

Maintenance schedule and details are subject to change.

The game will not be accessible while maintenance is in progress.

Please note that the game in progress will be turned off when maintenance begins.

Please log out safely before maintenance starts.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.

Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.