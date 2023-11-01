This update is very close to the initial vision we had for the game and is pretty much feature-complete. As a result, we are moving the game out of Early Access on Steam and making it a full release. GLHF!
Changes:
- Upgrade system for towers on Campaign levels
- Advanced targeting system for towers (with selector)
- Added multiple spawn points to several maps
- Added duration to completed campaign levels screen
- Added links to the credits screens
- Small UI improvements
Changed files in this update