Haunted Tower update for 1 November 2023

v1.9.0

1 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is very close to the initial vision we had for the game and is pretty much feature-complete. As a result, we are moving the game out of Early Access on Steam and making it a full release. GLHF!

Changes:

  • Upgrade system for towers on Campaign levels
  • Advanced targeting system for towers (with selector)
  • Added multiple spawn points to several maps
  • Added duration to completed campaign levels screen
  • Added links to the credits screens
  • Small UI improvements

