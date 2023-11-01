Version 1.050 (Beta channel.) + SDK info.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again, Happy Hollow Weiner, if that's still a thing in your timezone.

Did you know that if you play the game on Halloween, there will be some funny pumpkins around the missions? No? Aw. Well, I guess you do now.

Did you also know... There's a Trello now to track bugs and feature requests? You didn't know again? Oh well. Well, now you know... again.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

There's an update that's been pushed to the beta branch. With that update, the level making SDK is basically complete.

All that is left for me is to write the documentation and upload a test level to the workshop to make sure the upload/download process works as intended.

There will probably be an announcement on the forums or here for you players to try downloading stuff from the workshop, just to make sure it works for everyone and not just me, because you know. When you make games, they can do weird things on other computers that are not yours. Maybe software is just haunted that way... (How topical.)

Regarding the trello and bug reports, If you did find a new spicy bug, I'll add it to the list.

If it already exists, well, you can leave a comment saying you encountered it too. In fact, if you found how to reproduce the "Unable to reproduce" or "Needs proof" bugs, please do report them there. Thank you!

Here's the changelog for the build in the Beta branch for now.

Changelog:

SDK - Added support for custom NPCs.

SDK - Added support for events via the dialogue, enemies, bosses.

SDK - Is overall complete.

General - Camera is no longer tied to the framerate. You may need to re-calibrate your mouse sensetivity setting to adjust.

General - Camera collision - has been improved. There's still a few small cases where it can get out of bounds, but those cases are a lot rarer now.

General - Vehicle - The drift meter is now longer and recharges faster.

General - Gamepad can no longer interact with the "?" prompt if the player is in combat. This is done to avoid the player accidentally triggering something instead of jumping, as on the gamepad, jump counts as a "confirmation" button. It still works the same on mouse and keyboard.

Huntress Tower Of Blood - Fixed a few buttons working incorrectly on the gamepad.

UI - Added a button that allows you to restart from the checkpoint.

General - Fixed a bug that set your Reset position in air (the position that you would get teleported to if you fell either out of bounds, or into a pit.) if the player was in air while encountering a combat arena, possibly causing a soft lock depending on where it got saved. (It now reverts to a specified position in the arena if the player is indeed mid-air when encountering a combat arena.)

Fixed an issue where if you hit the pause menu and entered a teleporter (That had a black overlay effect) on the SAME FRAME would cause a softlock.

Post-Game - the invisible shop has now been fixed.

Post-Game - fixed an issue where the collectibles wouldn't save if you exited post-game via the story/epilogue exit.

Collectibles menu - the nonexistent mission 13 has been corrected, now the counter properly counts up to 12, and the rest is post-game unlockables.

Game completed menu - A certain text no longer makes a button noise.

UI - Graphics settings - AS Filtering now says Anisotropic Filtering to make more sense.

Known issues: