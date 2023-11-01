 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 1 November 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12589513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the translation error for the Level 4 'First Aider' perk.
  • Restored the missing 2 AP required for harvesting actions.
  • Fixed a bug where the harvest amount required for the 'Green Thumb' achievement was not being accurately tracked.
  • Corrected a bug where special zombies would still spawn at the marina, even when the special zombie ratio was set to 0%.
  • Added seeds and crackers to the optional ingredients for salad.
  • Allowed empty gas cans to stack in the inventory.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at contact@ingeongames.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed files in this update

Terminus Content Depot 1534981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link