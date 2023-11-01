Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Hotfix

Fixed the translation error for the Level 4 'First Aider' perk.

Restored the missing 2 AP required for harvesting actions.

Fixed a bug where the harvest amount required for the 'Green Thumb' achievement was not being accurately tracked.

Corrected a bug where special zombies would still spawn at the marina, even when the special zombie ratio was set to 0%.

Added seeds and crackers to the optional ingredients for salad.

Allowed empty gas cans to stack in the inventory.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at contact@ingeongames.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon