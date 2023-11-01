Platform Builder 10.5.2 has a number of fixes. Most importantly, a system has been added to help restore missing games automatically. Some have reported this problem, and so here I am at 1 a.m. with my fingers crossed that this will fix the problem.

I suspect this issue originated with the Steam Cloud feature that was never meant to be activated for Platform Builder. I don't know how it switched on because nothing was configured properly, but I turned it back off.

10.5.2

-Added a function to help restore missing game files automatically.

-Built-in star items now use the levitate setting.

-Added a volume control for imported music (technically, we already had it, but it was not visible for a while).

-Fixed: The manager button appears when defeat settings for custom enemies is set to "Do: Nothing."

-Fixed: The assistant is not visible when speaking in Game Setup.

-Fixed: Right-clicking on edit button in the workstation doesn't work if the button is disabled.

-Fixed: The "select" button in enemy settings does not work for when the enemy defeat settings is set to "New Area".

-Fixed: The wood tile set displays the wrong text in the workstation when it is selected.

-Fixed: The wrong message appears when you are asked to start a new project in simple or advanced mode.

-Fixed: Delay physic setting for custom projectile does not save correctly.