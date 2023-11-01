 Skip to content

Shadows of Rogue: The Sorcerer's Curse update for 1 November 2023

improvements and fixes

1 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update add more voices to characters, and fixes some minor bugs. Also adds a better death animation to the warrior class,, and some sound tweaks.

