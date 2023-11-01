 Skip to content

My Mad Scientist Roommate Turned Me Into Her Personal Robotic Battle Maiden?!? update for 1 November 2023

The FInal Story Update is now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12589499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Apologies for the wait with this one, but the final story update is a real banger! There's a massive amount of new content to play through, and if you were waiting for the game to be complete before starting the game then now's the perfect time to jump in! This update contains:

  • A Brand new Dungeon and Island to explore
  • New enemies to fight
  • A bunch of new bosses and challenge fights in The Ammonite Arena
  • 16 New Heart Beat Events, including special Rank 9 Holiday Events for all characters! You're not going to want to miss these.
  • The silliest final boss battle I have ever written, which is really saying something
  • Approximately 6 hours worth of new content!

I'm extremely happy with how this turned out and I can't wait to hear what you all think of the final story update. I will be listening for feedback and making some small quality of life improvements before the game moves to the final 1.0 release, but all of the core functionality is there and the story is 100% complete.

Enjoy the update, and if you run into any bugs and errors just let me know and I'll get them fixed ASAP!

Cheers : )
Lach

