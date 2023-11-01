 Skip to content

Crow Forest: New World update for 1 November 2023

UPDATE FIX!

Build 12589433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Flashlight
  • Fixed Day/Night Lighting
  • Fixed Axe/Pickaxe Sound
  • Fixed Respawn points

Upcoming Update!

Farming system
New crafting tables
New wildlife animals

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2550861 Depot 2550861
