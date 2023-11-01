- Fixed a BUG in saving equipment plans.
This BUG can easily cause archives to fail to load correctly.
If the archive cannot be loaded, open the archive path and delete these files sw_fast2_0, sw_fast2_1, sw_fast2_2.
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 1 November 2023
V1.4.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
