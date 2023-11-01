 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 1 November 2023

V1.4.6

Build 12589181

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a BUG in saving equipment plans.
    This BUG can easily cause archives to fail to load correctly.
    If the archive cannot be loaded, open the archive path and delete these files sw_fast2_0, sw_fast2_1, sw_fast2_2.

