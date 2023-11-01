Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on November 1, 2023, at 14：24)

Share · View all patches · Build 12589160 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 05:26:09 UTC by Wendy

I have made the following updates:

In the Fusion screen's category tab, we have added "Favorite Materials Tab" and "Recently Used Materials Tab."

The "Favorite Materials Tab" displays materials that you have marked as favorites. You can learn how to add a favorite mark through the operation guide.

The "Recently Used Materials Tab" shows materials that Fusion has successfully processed as a history. It displays up to 20 of the most recent combinations of materials that have resulted in successful fusion.