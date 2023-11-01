 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logiart Grimoire update for 1 November 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on November 1, 2023, at 14：24)

Share · View all patches · Build 12589160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

In the Fusion screen's category tab, we have added "Favorite Materials Tab" and "Recently Used Materials Tab."

The "Favorite Materials Tab" displays materials that you have marked as favorites. You can learn how to add a favorite mark through the operation guide.

The "Recently Used Materials Tab" shows materials that Fusion has successfully processed as a history. It displays up to 20 of the most recent combinations of materials that have resulted in successful fusion.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2492392 Depot 2492392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link