MIR4 update for 1 November 2023

Non-Maintenance Patch - November 1st (PC, Steam)

Build 12589159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

A non-maintenance download patch has been applied to fix the issue below.

■ Patch Details

  • Fix on the issue where items listed or stored on the Market / Storage could not be purchased / obtained by using hotkey 'Y'.

※ Dragonians who are using the official PC launcher and Steam need to completely close the client and download the patch to implement the latest data.
※ This patch is only related to PC clients and so those using mobile devices do not need to download this patch.

We will always do our best to provide a stable service.

Thank you.

