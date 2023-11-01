Non-Maintenance Patch - November 1st (PC, Steam)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
A non-maintenance download patch has been applied to fix the issue below.
■ Patch Details
- Fix on the issue where items listed or stored on the Market / Storage could not be purchased / obtained by using hotkey 'Y'.
※ Dragonians who are using the official PC launcher and Steam need to completely close the client and download the patch to implement the latest data.
※ This patch is only related to PC clients and so those using mobile devices do not need to download this patch.
