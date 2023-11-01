 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 1 November 2023

1.5.25

Share · View all patches · Build 12589153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to drop spoons
  • You can now reset the other team’s spoon by driving your tank over it
  • Added overlay that points you to teammates and map objectives
  • Increased Capture The Spoon victory score from 50 to 80
  • Improved lighting and particle effects
  • Fixed issue where realtime shadows were too dark
  • Fixed bug that caused players to sometimes join multiplayer rooms instead of bot rooms

