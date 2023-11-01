- Added ability to drop spoons
- You can now reset the other team’s spoon by driving your tank over it
- Added overlay that points you to teammates and map objectives
- Increased Capture The Spoon victory score from 50 to 80
- Improved lighting and particle effects
- Fixed issue where realtime shadows were too dark
- Fixed bug that caused players to sometimes join multiplayer rooms instead of bot rooms
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 1 November 2023
1.5.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
