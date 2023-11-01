 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 1 November 2023

Build V0.8.2.1 (PC/OSX)

  • Fixed Nikko not re-appearing in backyard after end in some players' saves
  • Fixed Items sometimes not showing up at the Market Fry Booth
  • Mulberry branches now yield 2 instead of 1 on every pick-up
  • Balanced some Market Food items that were way too rare with a better chance at showing up during any season
  • Tweaked Boximal rarities (Catfish and Nikko are less impossible to receive)
  • You can now interact with and see the names of donated items in the Museums

