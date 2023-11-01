- Fixed Nikko not re-appearing in backyard after end in some players' saves
- Fixed Items sometimes not showing up at the Market Fry Booth
- Mulberry branches now yield 2 instead of 1 on every pick-up
- Balanced some Market Food items that were way too rare with a better chance at showing up during any season
- Tweaked Boximal rarities (Catfish and Nikko are less impossible to receive)
- You can now interact with and see the names of donated items in the Museums
Mineko's Night Market update for 1 November 2023
Build V0.8.2.1 (PC/OSX)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 762941 Depot 762941
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 762942 Depot 762942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update