- Prevented an unintended interaction between Dagger Locket (x10 critical damage on every 10th critical hit) and Assassin's Mask accessories (enemies can also deal critical strikes).
- Adjusted colliders on the top floor to ensure that the gate/item detection collider cannot be skipped with a dash.
- Vulture Soul artifact will now be capped at 500 extra damage, as stated in its description. While infinitely ramping charge was somewhat okay, it led to having to farming damage with summonable minions before facing the boss if you had the Vulture Soul artifact along with the Worm Caller or Gem Slime accessory.
- Padding shoes will now provide mana to the Stamina Full Disk at all times.
- Fixed the description of the warrior outfit to accurately reflect its current function.
- Fixed an issue where, in the base mode, the off-screen indicator for enemies would occasionally display different images.
Spell Disk update for 1 November 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.3d hotfix
