Hello everybody!

Here is Lydia and Stephanie's big update!

All the content in this update happens at Lydia's house on Sunday night if you brought Stephanie along, I hope you enjoy it!

Change Log:

Expands Sunday night with 8 new scenes between Lydia and Stephanie totally 620 new renders!

**Thanks for the new and continued support!

WP**