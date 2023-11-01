Weekly Content Update #19 Now LIVE

Howdy everyone, it's time for another weekly update. Let's get into it:



Get Drunk and stumble around Rockhaven

This week allows Rockhaveners to indulge in every dropkicks favourite pastime: Drinking too much. Head to your local bar and enjoy either a bottle of beer, or down an entire serving of whiskey and enjoy one of two new perks:

Buzzed: Slightly blurred vision, but a decrease in Combat Move cooldown time.

Plastered: Your legs are giving out, your eyes want to close, but somehow you're still shambling around. Be careful attempting to jump, and whatever you do, don't fire a high pressured water pistol or you'll fly into the next dimension.

Enjoy responsibly! (or don't, we aren't judging)

New Location: Harborside

What better place to enjoy the new effects of drinking than Harborside. Located at the base of the Mayor tower where the park meets the water, Harborside offers fantastic alcoholic drinks, and, well... that's about all they offer. Be sure not to fall into the Ocean after indulging.

Expanded Reward Chest Drops:

A handful of new structure items have been added to the reward chest offerings, including:

Lucky Cat

Bull Club Sign

Wedding Arch

Modern Red Fixtures

And More! Complete a few crookbook games or pop some spy balloons and get opening to find some sweet new decor items.



Combat UI Overhaul

Ahead of Chapter One dropping, our UI demon has gone over the combat UI to make it more readable and pop more with every action. The addition of a cooldown timer and unique colors for each combat move should help when you need a quick glance at what's going on. The new move icons are a taste of things to come...



New Stock At Brown Pipes

Ever wanted to go potty alongside a friend? The new Urinals in stock at Brown Pipes can make all your dreams come true. You can also use them to flush yourself back to the Undercity, but don't think too hard about how that works.

Finally, a new Hidden Cache

There awaits another Loot Cache hidden somewhere in Rockhaven. Here's your clue:

Where your journey begins underground, look to the sky and hear the sound:

Rails would screech and come alive, bounce up there, fly to the prize